India to face Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

With just under a year to go for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024, 24 teams across Asia will embark on their qualifying journey this Saturday, April 22. India will face hosts Kyrgyz Republic in a Group F encounter on April 24.

Group F will open at the historic 82-year-old Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek with a match between hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar. India will face Myanmar to wrap up the three-team group on April 28.

To be played in a single round-robin league format at a centralised venue for each of the eight groups, Round 1 of the Qualifiers for the ninth AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup™ will run until April 30 with the group winners progressing to Round 2.

Five teams – Bahrain, Bhutan, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates and Iraq – have withdrawn since the draw for the Qualifiers was made in November 2022, leaving the remaining teams to be divided into eight groups of three.

The eight group winners will advance to the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers Round 2, scheduled for September 16 to 24.

They will be divided into two groups and the top two teams from each will join the three highest seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – defending champions Japan, DPR Korea and China PR – and hosts Indonesia in the Finals, set for April 7 to 20, 2024.

