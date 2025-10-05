Khalid Jamil names 23-man squad for India’s AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Singapore

Indian senior men’s national team head coach Khalid Jamil announced a 23-member squad on Sunday for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group C away match against Singapore.

The match will be held at Singapore’s National Stadium on October 9, with a 17:00 IST kick-off.

The Blue Tigers have been in a training camp in Bengaluru since September 20, preparing for the two-legged tie against Singapore, which includes the home leg on October 14 at Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (19:30 IST). The team will depart for Singapore on Monday morning, October 6, arriving in the evening.

India currently sits at the bottom of Group C with one point from two matches, while Singapore leads the table with four points from four games. Only the group toppers will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Jamil emphasized the importance of focusing on one game at a time. “There are still four matches to go, and the next one against Singapore is the most important for us right now. We cannot look too far ahead – we must go one step at a time,” he said.

Two players, goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari and forward Muhammed Suhail, have been kept on standby for the home leg in Goa.

India’s 23-Member Squad to Singapore:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Danish Farooq Bhat, Deepak Tangri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahal Abdul Samad, Udanta Singh Kumam

Forwards: Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil