Igor Stimac announces India's 23-member squad for FIFA WC qualifier against Qatar

Igor Stimac, the head coach of the Indian men's football team, announced a 23-member squad for India's FIFA World Cup 2026 round two qualifier against Qatar.



The Blue Tigers will travel to Doha from Kolkata on Saturday evening for the all-important Group A clash, which will be held on June 11 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

With India playing out a goalless draw against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6 which was talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's farewell match, the outcome of the away clash against Qatar will have a big say on India's chance to qualify for the final round of the qualifiers.

India remain in the second spot with five points with a goal difference of -3.

Afghanistan also played out a goalless draw with Qatar and maintained their third spot with a goal difference of -10.

Kuwait are still placed at the bottom of the pile with four points. With Qatar already having booked their spot in the third round, all the other three teams remain in contention for the second and final berth.

India will qualify for the third round if they beat Qatar and maintain their goal-difference advantage over Afghanistan, who will face Kuwait on the same day.

A point will also be enough for the Blue Tigers if Afghanistan versus Kuwait also ends in a draw. However, a defeat in Qatar will end India's hopes of progressing, irrespective of the other result.

India's 23-member squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Qatar:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh, David Lalhlansanga.