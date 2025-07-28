Indian men's football team set to participate in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India is likely to participate in the 2025 edition of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8 across Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, per a report from PTI.

The invitation comes after Malaysia, one of the two non-member invitees, pulled out of the tournament on July 15, citing issues with player availability and logistical constraints.

Since the tournament only partially overlaps with the FIFA international match window (September 1–9), assembling a full-strength squad became a challenge for the Malaysian team.

In response, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was reportedly invited to take Malaysia’s spot, making India a guest participant in a tournament organized by the six-member Central Asian bloc. India has been placed in Group B, alongside Iran (FIFA Rank 20), Tajikistan, and Afghanistan - a group that poses serious competitive challenges and opportunities for the Indian national team.

This development comes at a crucial juncture for Indian football. With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) under uncertainty due to the imminent expiration of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), the CAFA Nations Cup offers a timely and high-quality competitive window. It provides the Blue Tigers an ideal platform to regroup and refine strategies ahead of two must-win matches against Singapore in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. India is currently bottom of their qualifying group, and only back-to-back victories can revive their hopes of reaching the Asian footballing elite.

India’s campaign at the CAFA Cup is expected to begin on August 29 against hosts Tajikistan, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Iran on September 1, and a final group-stage fixture against Afghanistan on September 4. The top team from each group will qualify for the final, while the runners-up will contest the third-place playoff on September 8. If India can hold their own against Tajikistan and put up a respectable fight against Iran, their fate may hinge on the final game against Afghanistan—an opponent they’ve traditionally had an upper hand against.

Meanwhile, Group A will feature Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Oman, the second invited team. Uzbekistan, currently ranked 55th in the FIFA rankings, is tipped to lead the group, especially given their impressive progress in recent years. Kyrgyzstan and Oman, also inside FIFA's top 100, will likely put up a strong contest, making Group A just as competitive.

Here is the tentative match schedule for India at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025:

29 August 2025 – India vs Tajikistan

1 September 2025 – India vs Iran

4 September 2025 – India vs Afghanistan

8 September 2025 – Final / Third-place match (TBD)

India’s inclusion in the CAFA Cup will be more than just another international appearance—it is a crucial stepping stone for a team trying to re-establish its form and identity under pressure. Facing world-class opposition like Iran and regional threats like Tajikistan and Afghanistan will offer the Blue Tigers essential tactical exposure and help gauge their preparedness for higher-stakes encounters.