India seal record third SAFF U17 Women’s Championship title after defeating Nepal

India once again stamped their authority in South Asia with a commanding 5-0 victory over Nepal at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday, August 29, 2025, to clinch the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 title in style. The Young Tigresses led 3-0 at half-time.

The victory lifted India to 15 points from five matches, an unassailable lead at the top of the table. Second-placed Bangladesh’s slip-up earlier in the day (a 1-1 draw against hosts Bhutan) ensured the title for India.

Pearl Fernandes (15’, 43’) and Divyani Linda (79’, 90+2’) both scored a brace each. Nira Chanu Longjam (5') also scored the other goal.

From the opening whistle, India cast a one-sided show. The ball rarely found its way into India’s half as wave after wave of blue shirts pressed forward, pinning Nepal inside their own half and keeping the action firmly away from goalkeeper Munni’s end.

The floodgates opened early, just five minutes in, Nira Chanu struck from a set-piece guiding the ball cleanly into the net to set the tone. She then turned provider in the 15th minute, curling a perfect cross into the box for Pearl Fernandes to finish with composure.

India continued to pile on the pressure with their sharp movements and fluid interchanges in attack. Right before half-time, in the 43rd minute, a beautiful Divyani cross found its way to Pearl, who swept it home effortlessly.

The second-half began scrappily, full of chances, offsides and near misses before India finally struck again. In the 79th minute, Shveta Rani delivered a deep cross that Bonifilia Shullai flicked towards the goal, allowing Divyani Linda to capitalise on a finish at the line.

India managed to close the game smartly thereafter, and in added time, Divyani once again rose to the occasion, sliding in an Anita Dungdung cross.

With the trophy secured, five wins in as many matches, 27 goals scored, and none conceded, India will now turn to their last match of the championship against Bangladesh on Sunday, August 31. Once billed as a title-decider, the clash will instead be a chance for the Young Tigresses to finish the tournament unbeaten.

India U17 Women: Munni (GK) (Surajmuni Kumari 78’), Taniya Devi Tonambam, Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Julan Nongmaithem (C) (Bonifilia Shullai 66’), Anushka Kumari (Beena Kumari 66’), Pearl Fernandes (Valaina Jada Fernandes 46'), Shveta Rani (Anita Dungdung 66’), Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam, Alisha Lyngdoh.