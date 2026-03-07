Explained: How can India qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarterfinals?

India still have a pathway to the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 despite suffering a heavy 11–0 defeat to Japan in their second Group C match in Perth.



The Blue Tigresses now face a must-win situation against Chinese Taipei in their final group-stage match on March 10, and the margin of victory will play a decisive role in determining whether they progress to the knockout stage.

Why a two-goal win is crucial

Group C has already produced a series of closely contested matches before India’s clash with Japan. The results so far are:

Japan 2–0 Chinese Taipei

Vietnam 2–1 India

Chinese Taipei 1–0 Vietnam

Japan 11–0 India

These results have created a tight race for the second spot in the group behind Japan.

If India defeats Chinese Taipei by at least two goals, the group will likely see three teams finish with three points each: India, Vietnam and Chinese Taipei.

In that situation, the tournament regulations apply a mini head-to-head table between the tied teams to determine rankings.

Based on the expected goal difference in matches between the three sides, the standings would look like this:







Under this scenario, India would finish second in Group C, which would secure direct qualification to the quarterfinals.



Why qualification as a third-placed team is unlikely

Another theoretical route to the knockout stage is finishing among the two best third-placed teams across the groups.

However, after the heavy defeat against Japan, India’s overall goal difference has taken a major hit, making it extremely difficult to compete with third-placed teams from other groups.

Because of that, qualification as one of the best third-placed teams is now highly unlikely.

The situation is therefore straightforward for the Blue Tigresses heading into their final group match:

Beat Chinese Taipei by two goals or more → India finish second and qualify for the quarterfinals

Win by a smaller margin or fail to win → India likely eliminated

For India, the final Group C clash on March 10 has effectively become a do-or-die match, with a place in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup hanging in the balance.