Sangita Basfore brace powers India to historic AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualification

A landmark night in Indian football unfolded under the lights of Chiang Mai as the Indian women’s football team defeated Thailand 2–1 in a do-or-die clash to qualify for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026, for the first time ever through the qualifiers route.

Sangita Basfore was the hero of the night, scoring a brilliant brace to carry the Blue Tigresses to one of their most significant victories in recent history.

For a team that had never beaten Thailand before and had previously only participated in the continental showpiece as hosts or invitees, this win marked the turning of a page — and perhaps the beginning of a new chapter.

The opening half saw a cautious approach from both sides, despite their identical records leading into the match- three wins each, and a goal difference of +22. Thailand had the better of the early chances, with Jiraporn Mongkoldee and Saowalak Pengngam both testing Indian goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi. But the Indian defence stayed firm.

Then, in the 29th minute, came the spark. Sangita Basfore collected the ball outside the Thai box and unleashed a stunning right-footed shot that sailed over the head of goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao and into the net. A moment of pure inspiration had given India a 1–0 lead and something to protect.

Pyari Xaxa nearly doubled the lead minutes later after a mix-up between the Thai keeper and defender Kanjanaporn Saenkhun, but Sornpao recovered just in time. Thailand had their moments too, with a powerful drive from Ploychompoo Somuek hitting the side netting. At the break, it remained 1–0.

The second half began with high intensity, and Thailand were quick to respond. In the 50th minute, midfielder Chatchawan Rodthong launched a thunderous long-range effort that soared into the Indian net, levelling the score at 1–1.

Moments later, Thailand nearly turned the game around — a shot crashed against the post, and another was brilliantly saved by Panthoi, who stood tall when it mattered most.

But just as the momentum seemed to be shifting, India struck again. In the 68th minute, Nirmala Devi delivered a sharp corner into the box, and Sangita Basfore rose highest to head home her second of the night. It was a captain’s goal, full of determination and timing, and it restored India’s lead at a crucial moment.

The final minutes were tense. Thailand pressed relentlessly, and India’s defence was stretched. Panthoi made another crucial stop to deny a late equaliser, and four minutes of added time felt like eternity. But when the final whistle blew, the Indian players dropped to the ground- in joy, in exhaustion, in disbelief.

They had done it.

India’s qualification to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 is not just a footballing milestone; it’s a statement. This was a team that had to withdraw from the 2022 edition due to a COVID outbreak. A team that has battled limited resources, visibility, and respect.

But on this night, they showed exactly what they were made of: resilience, composure, and unshakable belief.

With eyes now on the continental stage — and the long road to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil-this moment will serve as both a reward and a reminder.

India have arrived.