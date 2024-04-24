India to have 4-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of Kuwait clash

The Indian senior men's football team will have a four-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, starting on May 10, ahead of the important FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers against Kuwait on June 2.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the news on Wednesday on social media platform X.

"India Sr men’s national team will have a 4-week preparatory camp in Bhubaneswar, Odisha starting 10 May, 2024. The final squad will move to Kolkata on 2 June, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait!" AIFF wrote on X.

AIFF also confirmed that the final squad will head to Kolkata, where the Indian team will take on Kuwait in the penultimate match of the group stage at Salt Lake Stadium.



The Igor Stimac-coached Indian football team will look to recover from their shocking loss against Afghanistan in its last match in Guwahati.

Only two countries will move to the third round after six matches. India are currently placed in the second position in the group with four points from as many matches. However, the Sunil Chhetri-led side is just ahead of Afghanistan on goal difference.

India will travel to Qatar to face the group leaders in their final match.