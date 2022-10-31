India to play AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers

Asia's future stars will learn of their opponents when the battle lines are determined for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday at 2pm.



Returning to the global stage for the first time since 2019, the age-group tournament is set to shift from its erstwhile identity of an U-19 competition and will be played in an U-20 format.