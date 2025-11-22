India held to 1-1 draw by Palestine in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers opener

India began its AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a 1-1 draw against Palestine at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Blue Colts started brightly and created several early openings but were unable to maintain their advantage after conceding midway through the second half.

Placed in Group D alongside Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran, India had an opportunity to set the tone for its qualification bid. The team made the breakthrough on the cusp of half-time. In the 45th minute, Azlaan Shah delivered a well-placed corner into the penalty area, where defender Shubham Poonia rose highest to direct a header goalwards. The effort took a slight deflection off a Palestinian player before striking the near post and crossing the line, giving India a 1-0 lead at the interval.

The second half saw a shift in momentum as both teams increased the tempo. Palestine pushed forward in search of an equaliser, while India attempted to exploit space on the counter. The visitors were rewarded when substitute Amir Jomah weaved past a cluster of Indian defenders and released a low shot into the far corner. Goalkeeper Rajrup Sarkar was left stranded as Palestine drew level.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon played out a goalless draw, leaving Group D finely balanced after the opening round of matches. With only the seven group winners guaranteed qualification for next year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, India will need to build on the positives from their opening performance.

The Blue Colts return to action on November 26 against Chinese Taipei at the same venue, a fixture that could prove pivotal to their hopes of topping the group.