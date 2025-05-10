India eyes opportunity as FIFA expands Women's World Cup to 48 teams from 2031

FIFA has announced that the Women’s World Cup will expand to 48 teams starting from the 2031 edition. The decision, aimed at increasing representation and investment in the women's game, brings it in line with the men’s World Cup format, which will also feature 48 nations from 2026.

For India, currently ranked 69 in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, this expansion offers a realistic opportunity to qualify for the tournament for the first time.

The move follows the successful expansion from 24 to 32 teams at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which saw increased competitiveness and global participation. “Remarkable strides made by women’s football across the world” prompted the decision, FIFA said in a statement after its Council meeting.

From 2031, the Women’s World Cup will adopt a 12-group format, with 104 matches played over an extended schedule. FIFA also confirmed changes to hosting requirements for the 2031 and 2035 editions.

🚨 Big boost for women’s football!



FIFA Women’s World Cup to expand from 32 to 48 teams from 2031 🏆⬆️



With India currently ranked 69, this opens a real window of opportunity for 🇮🇳 to dream of a historic debut on the biggest stage!#FIFAWWC #IndianFootball #WomensFootball pic.twitter.com/WGlSJObsyF — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) May 10, 2025

India has never qualified for the FIFA World Cup. However, with more slots now available across all continents, the dream could inch closer, provided there’s strategic investment, grassroots development, and regular exposure for Indian players on the international stage.

The next Women’s World Cup, featuring 32 teams, will be hosted by Brazil in 2027. Spain, the reigning champions, will defend their title, while the United States will aim to bounce back after a disappointing round-of-16 exit in 2023.