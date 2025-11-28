Lebanon defeat India 2-0 to hand Blue Colts first loss in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India suffered their first defeat of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, falling 2-0 to Lebanon in their Group D match at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Friday. Goals from Antoine Assaf (26’) and Paul Maakaroun (38’) gave Lebanon a deserved victory in a match where India struggled to find rhythm against a compact and disciplined opponent.

Despite the setback, India remain alive in the qualification race. With four points from three matches, the Blue Colts will play group leaders IR Iran on Sunday in a must-win fixture. Iran, who beat Palestine 3-1 earlier in the day, sit atop the group with seven points. Lebanon, second with six points from four matches, are out of contention. Palestine and Chinese Taipei have both been eliminated.

India entered the contest buoyed by their 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei, but Lebanon applied sustained pressure from the outset and capitalised on defensive lapses. The opener arrived in the 26th minute when Anthony Chahine advanced down the left and squared the ball into the box. Assaf, left unmarked, took a deft touch before curling a left-footed shot into the top corner past Rajrup Sarkar.

India threatened briefly through Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, whose driving run ended with a shot that was blocked by Lebanese goalkeeper Jason Finianos. Lebanon, however, continued to control proceedings and doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Abbas Zreik cut inside from the left and picked out Maakaroun, whose strike deflected off Shubham Poonia and wrong-footed Sarkar.

The second half saw India push forward with greater urgency but without the precision required to break Lebanon’s defensive structure. Half-chances went untaken, and frustration grew as the minutes passed. India finished with 10 men after Thonggoumang Touthang was sent off in stoppage time.

India now have one route to qualification: a win over IR Iran on Sunday, which would take them to the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in their history.