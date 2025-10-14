India Khelo Football and the stories of Thomas, Swara & Soham — Three paths, one dream

In a country where cricket often dominates the sporting imagination, football quietly pulses through India’s streets, villages, and schoolyards.

The passion is undeniable, the talent abundant, but opportunities to turn dreams into professional careers have long been scarce.

India Khelo Football (IKF) is changing that, not by mimicking existing systems, but by creating what never existed: a clear, transparent, and accessible pathway from the grassroots to the professional stages.

Founded by entrepreneur Phani Bhushan and ex-footballer-turned-corporate professional Hitesh Joshi, IKF has built Asia's largest scouting platform, connecting young footballers with clubs, scouts, and creating international opportunities.

Over a span of just four years, IKF has conducted open trials across 100+ cities and villages, partnered with prestigious tournaments like the Subroto Cup, and brought together rival clubs such as Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Kerala Blasters to scout emerging talent.

Beyond India, IKF has hosted Premier League scouts and facilitated university admissions in the US, opening international doors for players who had never stepped outside their districts.

Thomas Khurajam: From Manipur to Bengaluru FC

Thomas’ journey began in the humble football fields of Manipur.

“When I was around nine or ten, I used to kick anything lying on the ground and ask my mother for training,” recalls his brother Khujaijam Ichouba Singh.

By 13, Thomas took the bold step of leaving home to train seriously.

“I love football. I was enjoying with my friends, having fun, but football gave me an opportunity to grow,” he says.

That opportunity came through IKF, which acted as the bridge from amateur to professional football.

IKF’s structured scouting and mentorship helped Thomas shine. “They simplified the search for us,” says Alwin Lawrence, Head of Scouting at Bengaluru FC. “IKF provides personal information, data, and regional context about players, which is invaluable.”

Today, Thomas proudly represents Bengaluru FC, continuing to refine his speed, passing, and game intelligence, all nurtured through IKF’s guidance.

Watch his story: YouTube

Swara Deorukhkar: Breaking barriers

For 17-year-old Swara, football began as a playful competition with boys in her school in Mumbai.

Her father, Rajesh Deorukhkar, recalls, “When she said she wanted to play football seriously, I was happy. I promised her this wouldn’t be the first and last pair of shoes I buy in her football journey.”

Her organised football journey began at the Football School of India (FSI), where her capabilities became evident.

“Her body profile is fantastic. Her matchday performance is always at least 8 out of 10, mostly 9 or 10,” says FSI coach Anish Vijay Pol.

IKF’s workshops and scout reports were transformative.

“They gave a PDF highlighting my strengths and weaknesses. I practiced daily and got selected for the next round,” Swara says.

Post-IKF trials, her confidence skyrocketed, helping her secure a scholarship at Black Rock FC in the US, where she now studies and plays simultaneously.

Her father adds, “IKF handled every step, communicating with the club, explaining the process, and making it smooth for us. The way they organised everything was tremendous.”

Catch Swara's journey: YouTube

Soham Varshneya: A midfielder’s journey

For Soham, football has been a lifelong pursuit.

“I started at four, inspired by my sister and cousin. Since then, it’s been football,” he shares.

His long-term goal is clear: “Playing for India has been my main objective ever since I started.”

Soham’s talent was recognised in Spain while playing under-19 and senior football.

“Getting recognised abroad is a big thing. IKF tracked my progress, and through their collaboration with Bengaluru FC, I could continue developing in India,” he explains.

The structured framework allowed him to quickly adapt to BFC’s competitive environment.

“It felt familiar to apply Spanish techniques here. The coaches and management have been welcoming and helpful. The little details on technique and tactics have pushed me to the next level,” Soham says.

He has already transitioned from the reserve to the first team, a testament to his hard work and IKF’s scouting system.

Watch the story of Soham: YouTube

Beyond Football: IKF’s vision and impact

IKF’s work extends far beyond individual success stories.

Organising trials requires weeks of planning, on-ground execution, and local partnerships.

Regional execution partners like the Tuensang Village Sports Foundation in Nagaland ensure that trials run smoothly, are inclusive, and accessible.

Scouting is professionalized through IKF’s partnership with the Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA, UK), which trains Indian scouts in technical, tactical, and psychosocial assessment. Scouts are certified, mentored, and empowered to identify talent on merit—creating a world-class, uniform scouting ecosystem across India.

IKF also prioritises inclusivity.

Their Career 360 program supports children from under-resourced backgrounds, while girls’ football initiatives provide safe, welcoming spaces for young female players to grow.

The platform’s scale is powered by partners and sponsors. From Robin Hood Army for mobilisation to corporate backers like Tyger Capital, Axis Max Life, KnovaOne, and Storia, IKF has expanded rapidly, reaching over 100 locations.

One motto, One mission

What binds Thomas, Swara, Soham, and hundreds of other young talents is opportunity.

Through structured workshops, scout reports, international collaborations, and mentorship, IKF ensures that raw talent meets professional guidance.

Their message to aspiring footballers across India is simple yet powerful: Aap khelo, mauka hum denge [Play, and we will create the opportunity].

With IKF stepping into the fray, dreams, once confined to local grounds, now have global stages—and every trial, every town, and every child is a step towards a stronger, brighter future for Indian football.