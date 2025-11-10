AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India drawn in group of death with Japan and Australia

India has been drawn into a challenging Group C alongside Japan, Australia, and Chinese Taipei for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026, following the official draw held in Bangkok on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The 12-team continental competition, scheduled from April 1 to 18, 2026, will see India make their first appearance in the tournament since 2006.

The draw, streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel, placed the Blue Tigresses in what many have already dubbed the “Group of Death,” with three of Asia’s strongest youth teams.

India face former champions Japan and powerhouse Australia in Group C

Top-seeded Japan, six-time champions and one of the continent’s most dominant forces in youth football, headline the group.

They are joined by Australia, known for their physicality and tactical discipline, and Chinese Taipei, who boast a technically strong and fast-paced squad. India, drawn from Pot 4, will have to overcome formidable opposition to progress beyond the group stage.

In total, 12 teams have been divided into three groups of four. Group A features hosts Thailand, China PR, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, while Group B comprises DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, and Jordan.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will qualify for the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will secure berths at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026, where DPR Korea are the reigning champions.

India had earned their place in the tournament by topping Group D in the qualifiers held in August, finishing ahead of Indonesia, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan.

Full Groups – AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026:

Group A:

Thailand (hosts), China PR, Vietnam, Bangladesh

Group B:

DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan, Jordan

Group C:

Japan, Australia, Chinese Taipei, India

Seeded hosts Thailand occupy position A1, while India, drawn from Pot 4, will look to test themselves against Asia’s best in pursuit of a historic knockout-stage berth.