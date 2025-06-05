Gurpreet, Subhasish miss out as Indian men's team shift focus to Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

The 0-2 loss against Thailand was somewhat of a bitter pill to swallow for the Blue Tigers at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The show, however, must go on.

Regardless of the result against Thailand, the Blue Tigers now shift their focus to the task at hand in their AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Final Round Qualifier against Hong Kong, China, on June 10.

The senior India men’s national team, who had travelled to Thailand with a 28-member squad, will now shift base to Hong Kong five days prior to their Asian qualifier with a 25-man squad, sans goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, centre-back Mehtab Singh, and full-back Subhasish Bose, who will travel back to India directly from Thailand. Bose was ruled out of the match against Thailand as well due to an injury.

Five days to go for their Asian qualifier against Hong Kong, Márquez is now looking ahead to making last-minute adjustments before the Blue Tigers take the field.

“You can always perform better than you did previously. There is no improvement without self-criticism. I feel that we can obviously play better, but physicality is one aspect that we miss out on in Indian football.

Sandesh Jhingan, who captained the team against Thailand, echoed the coach’s words and underlined the importance of introspection and analysing the areas of deficit.

“There were negatives, and it’s now up to us to go back to the video room, watch the clips, and try to improve from there. The main game is against Hong Kong, and I think it’s good that we got to play a quality team like Thailand before that. This game was a good exercise for us,” said Jhingan.

The Blue Tigers will reach Hong Kong on Thursday, June 5, in the evening, and begin training on Friday.

India squad for Hong Kong

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh, Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana Singh, Anwar Ali, Thangjam Boris Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Tekcham Abhishek Singh

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Prabhu, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Head coach: Manolo Márquez