India faces host Malaysia in Mederka 2023- teams, schedule and venue

The Indian senior men's team has been drawn against host Malaysia in the Merdeka Tournament 2023 after the draw was held by FA Malaysia on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur.



It will mark the return of India to the prestigious tournament since 2001.

The four-team tournament will be held in the October FIFA window.

🚨 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗞𝗔 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗟𝗧𝗦 ⚔️



🇮🇳🐯 The #BlueTigers will play hosts Malaysia 🇲🇾 in the Merdeka Tournament in October 🗓️



Details 👉 https://t.co/imL2oaxSaK#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/4r6shrL87L — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 8, 2023

The match between India and Malaysia will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on October 13. The winner will qualify for the final, which will take place on October 17.



Meanwhile, Palestine and Lebanon have been drawn in the other match which will take place on the same time. While the winner will face India or Malaysia in the final, the losers of the semifinals will play in the third-place playoff.

It will be India's record 32nd meeting with Malaysia in international matches, with the last one coming in a friendly in Kolkata back in 2011, where the Blue Tigers emerged 3-2 winners.

India's best performance in the Merdeka Tournament was an unbeaten runner-up finish in the 1959 edition. In 1964, India lost 0-1 to Burma (now Myanmar) in the final.

Merdeka Tournament 2023 Schedule:

Palestine vs Lebanon (14:00 IST, October 13, 2023)

Malaysia vs India (18:30 IST, October 13, 2023)

Third-place play-off (14:00 IST, October 17, 2023)

Final (18:30 IST, October 17, 2023)