A harsh lesson, an unlucky ending: India’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 campaign

India’s return to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup after 23 years ended in disappointment in Sydney. The Blue Tigresses bowed out of Group C with a 1-3 defeat to Chinese Taipei, finishing the tournament without a point.

The final standings, however, do not fully capture the story of India’s campaign. Because while the numbers look harsh, the match that ultimately decided India’s fate was one that slipped away through moments of misfortune rather than domination.

Against Chinese Taipei, India needed a victory to keep their hopes of progressing alive. For long stretches, the match felt within reach.

After falling behind early, India responded through Manisha Kalyan, whose thunderous free-kick struck the underside of the crossbar before bouncing over the line. It was a moment that summed up the forward’s growing stature in the team, confident, technically sharp, and capable of producing decisive moments.

At 1–1, India were firmly in the contest. Then came one of the tournament’s cruelest moments.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Chinese Taipei were awarded a penalty after a handball by Pyari Xaxa. The forward, visibly emotional afterwards, knew how costly the moment could be.

When the penalty was taken, goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu guessed correctly and watched the ball crash off the post.

But the rebound struck her back and slowly rolled into the net.

It was a goal defined by sheer misfortune. Instead of going into the break level, India suddenly found themselves chasing the game again.

The second half followed a familiar pattern. India pushed forward in search of an equaliser, creating chances through Manisha Kalyan and Sanfida Nongrum, but the attacking intent left spaces at the back.

Chinese Taipei eventually capitalised, adding a third goal that effectively ended the contest.

Yet even late in the match, India came close. Manisha struck the upright with a free header and forced another save from a free-kick. On another day, the scoreline could easily have been different.

Panthoi’s resilience between the posts

Across the tournament, goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu was one of India’s most consistent performers.

The penalty incident against Chinese Taipei will inevitably be remembered and it overshadowed the numerous saves she produced throughout the competition.

Against Vietnam she kept India in the match for long stretches, while against Japan she prevented an even heavier defeat with several important stops.

The Chinese Taipei game itself illustrated both sides of goalkeeping at this level. Before the penalty, Panthoi took a powerful shot to the face while making a save, raising concerns about a possible concussion.

She continued after treatment but later endured another heavy collision in the second half when she crashed into captain Sweety Devi while trying to stop an attack. Both players had to be stretchered off the field.

For a goalkeeper already carrying the responsibility of protecting the team’s last line of defence, it was a difficult night.

Yet across the three matches, Panthoi’s performances prevented several situations from becoming even worse.

Manisha Kalyan remains India's best

If India had a standout attacking presence in Australia, it was Manisha Kalyan.

The forward’s equaliser against Chinese Taipei was one of India’s best moments in the tournament. Her movement, dribbling, and willingness to take on defenders consistently gave India an attacking outlet, even against stronger opponents.

At 24, Kalyan has already built a career that stretches beyond India’s domestic league, with experience playing in Europe and South America. That exposure was evident in the way she handled pressure situations during the tournament.

In a team still developing its attacking identity, she remains the player most capable of changing games.

Sanfida and the next generation

Despite the results, the tournament also offered glimpses of India’s next generation.

Sanfida Nongrum, one of the younger players in the squad, impressed with her energy and willingness to take on defenders. She was constantly involved in India’s attacking phases and showed the instincts of a forward eager to make an impact.

After the match, the young attacker reflected on her experience at the tournament.

“We are sad as well as a bit happy. We fought till the end and I think we fought this game till the end. We tried a lot. We fought till the final whistle,” Sanfida said.

“You win one, you lose one. It’s part of the game. I learned a lot from here. It was my debut for the national team. I have never seen football like this.”

Her words captured both the disappointment and the learning experience that comes with playing at the continent’s highest level.

Preparation problems before the tournament

While the players faced difficult opponents on the field, the preparation leading up to the tournament also raised uncomfortable questions.

After India qualified for the Asian Cup by topping their qualification group, the All India Football Federation had promised a structured build-up that included extended training camps and international friendlies. Much of that preparation failed to materialise.

The November FIFA window passed without the team playing international matches. Plans for exposure tours were disrupted, leaving the squad with limited high-level competition before arriving in Australia.

Even logistical issues surfaced shortly before the tournament began. Several players received ill-fitting jerseys just days before the opening match, forcing last-minute adjustments.

Individually, these issues might seem minor. But collectively they reflect the broader challenges that continue to surround India’s women’s football program.

A team still in transition

Another factor shaping India’s campaign was the timing of the coaching appointment.

Head coach Amelia Valverde arrived relatively late in the cycle, effectively as a short-term appointment ahead of the tournament.

With limited preparation time and a squad still adjusting to tactical changes, the team entered the competition without the continuity that many of their opponents enjoyed.

International tournaments often reward stability. For India, the Asian Cup became part of a longer transition period rather than the culmination of a carefully built cycle.

India’s campaign ultimately ended with three defeats, two goals scored and sixteen conceded. The numbers are difficult to ignore.

But the tournament also highlighted something equally important: the difference between individual talent and football systems.

Players like Manisha Kalyan, Panthoi Chanu and Sanfida Nongrum demonstrated that India possesses footballers capable of competing at this level. What remains missing is the consistent infrastructure, regular international matches, a longer domestic season, and sustained institutional support, that allows teams to grow collectively.