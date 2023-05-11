Log In
Football

India grouped with Australia in Group B for AFC Asian Cup 2023

The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Indian National football team
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 May 2023 12:27 PM GMT

India have been placed in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup - to be played in January 2024 - alongside Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. The draw for the tournament took place on Thursday at the Katara Opera House in Doha, Qatar.

The Blue Tigers have a fairly competitive group, especially with the presence of the Australian side which is placed 29th as per the latest FIFA World Rankings. Moreover, the Socceroos have an incredible track record at the tournament. They emerged as champions in the 2015 edition, runners-up in 2011, and quarter-finalists in the 2007 and 2019 ones.

Uzbekistan's best placed finish in the history of the competition is when they finished fourth in the 2011 edition. On the other hand, Syria's record is quite similar to India's as they are yet to breach the group stages and go to the next rounds.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups

﻿Group A: Qatar (Hosts), China PR, Tajikistan, Lebanon

Group B: Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria, India

Group C: Iran, UAE, Hong Kong, Palestine

Group D: Japan, Indonesia, Iraq, Vietnam

Group E: South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan, Bahrain

Group F: Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Kyrgyz Republic, Oman

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be held in Qatar between January 12 and February 14, 2024. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

Indian FootballAFC Asian Cup
