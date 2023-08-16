India drawn against Iraq in 2023 King's Cup

The Indian football team were on Wednesday drawn against former Asian champions Iraq in the semi-final of the 2023 King’s Cup on September 7. Hosts Thailand will be up against Lebanon in the other semi-final.

The final of this 4-team tournament will be on September 10.

Iraq are the highest FIFA-ranked team (70) in the tournament while Thailand are lowest at 113th. India are at 99th rank, Lebanon are 100th.

In India’s last meeting with Iraq, they were beaten 0-2 defeat in a friendly in 2010.

𝟒𝟗𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠'𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐰 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 #BlueTigers 🇮🇳 will play Iraq 🇮🇶 in the tournament opener on 7️⃣th September 🗓️Read more 👉🏽 https://t.co/iZLcQeHWZv#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wAOOcc9PoI — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 16, 2023

Igor Stimac’s men last participated in the King’s Cup in 2019, where they finished in third place. After going down 1-3 to Curacao in the semi-finals, India beat Thailand 1-0 to win the bronze medal. India have competed in the King’s Cup twice. They finished third in 1977 too.

The King's Cup is an annual international football tournament held in Thailand since 1968. Hosts Thailand have played in every edition.

King's Cup Fixtures

India vs Iraq - September 7 (4 pm IST)

Thailand vs Lebanon - September 7 (7 pm IST)

Final - TBD vs TBD - September 10 (7 pm IST)