India cruises past Maldives in AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers opening game

India won 5-0 over the Maldives in the opening match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Prince Saud Bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Khobar.

India put on a stellar display with goals from the captain Vanlalpeka Guite, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Aman, Boby Singh, and Phoenix Oinam, among others.

FULL TIME! A five-star performance and three points in the bag to open our qualification campaign 🌟👊



Well done, boys 👏👏#MDVIND ⚔️ #AFCU17 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/XSyJpd66Ny — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 3, 2022

Huzafah and Boby dictated the play for India. In the ninth minute, a Vanlalpeka Guite corner from the left was nearly turned in by Faizan.



They didn't take long to score their opening goal, though, as captain Guite raced in to finish off a right-side low cross.

When Fanai attempted a long-range shot in the 24th minute, the ball took a deflection and flew past the Maldives goalkeeper, doubling the advantage.



The two goals put India solidly in control of the game, and a self-assured Guite directed the Blue Colts' attacks, frequently dropping to the midfield to connect with the midfielders and wingers.

Following the break, head coach Bibiano Fernandes made three substitutions, inserting Gurnaj Singh, Phoenix Oinam, and Chandan Yadav in place of Guite, Malemngamba Thokchom, and Manjit Singh Dhami.

It took India almost 15 minutes to score again despite being entirely in control and enjoying extended periods of possession. With barely one minute remaining before the hour mark, forward Aman completed a good team play to give India a three-goal lead.

Huzafah Ahmad Dar was fouled inside the penalty area eight minutes later, and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. In order to make it four, Boby Singh went up to the spot and slotted it home.



Phoenix Oinam added the winning touch a few minutes later when he scored from about 25 yards out, hitting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

As time passed, Aman nearly scored India's sixth goal, but his attempt from outside the box rebounded off the crossbar and out of play. As the game came to a close, India began their campaign with a victory and moved up to third in Group D.