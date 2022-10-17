India bids to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

In an interesting development, the AFC Executive Committee deliberated upon the bidding proposals for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and shortlisted the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) as the final two bidders. The hosting decision will be taken by the AFC Congress at its next meeting in February 2023.

The decision brings to a close the bid proposal of the QFA who were considered to have withdrawn from the 2027 race following their successful 2023 bid in accordance with the applicable bidding regulations.



AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulated the Qatar Football Association on their successful bid for hosting 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He said, "On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, I want to congratulate the Qatar Football Association on being awarded the hosting rights of the upcoming edition of the AFC Asian Cup."



The AFC President added, "Again, we thank our three Member Associations – the All India Football Federation, the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation - for submitting strong bids to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027™.

"In the All India Football Federation and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, we have two exemplary bids, and I am confident that the Qatar Football Association will strengthen the foundations for the eventual 2027 hosts to build upon."