Dominant India end seven-year wait for SAFF Women's Championship title

India ended a seven-year wait for the SAFF Women’s Championship title with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Bangladesh in the final at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Saturday.

The Blue Tigresses produced a commanding display to secure their record-extending sixth SAFF Women’s Championship crown, ending Bangladesh’s hopes of winning a third consecutive title.

Pyari Xaxa opened the scoring for India in the 42nd minute, but Bangladesh responded in first-half stoppage time when Ritu Porna Chakma found the equaliser. India regained control almost immediately after the restart as Sanfida Nongrum headed home just 40 seconds into the second half. Substitute Lynda Kom Serto then sealed the victory with an 82nd-minute goal.

The triumph marked India’s first SAFF title since 2019 and completed an impressive campaign in which the hosts won all four matches, scoring 18 goals while conceding only once throughout the tournament.

India dominate second half to seal sixth title

India controlled much of the opening period and created several opportunities before finally breaking the deadlock through Pyari Xaxa. The forward's effort took a deflection off a Bangladesh defender and looped over goalkeeper Mile Akter.

Bangladesh refused to back down and levelled the contest moments before half-time through Ritu Porna Chakma, whose low strike beat goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi.

However, the second half belonged to India. Pyari turned provider as her cross found Sanfida Nongrum, who powered a header into the net to restore the lead. The goal shifted momentum firmly in India's favour, with the hosts creating further chances as Bangladesh struggled to regain control.

India eventually put the result beyond doubt when a defensive error allowed Lynda Kom Serto to score from close range eight minutes from time.

The tournament also brought individual honours for the champions. Aveka Singh finished as the top scorer with four goals, Sanfida Nongrum was named Most Valuable Player, and Elangbam Panthoi won the Best Goalkeeper award. Nepal received the Fair Play Award.

The final also marked the end of an era as veteran forward Dangmei Grace brought down the curtain on her international career after helping India lift the trophy.