India secure first win over Bangladesh in six years at SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship

India’s U17 women’s football team defeated Bangladesh 2-0 on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, to record their first victory over their South Asian rivals in six years at the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship.

The win, their second in a row, kept India on top of the group with six points.

Pearl Fernandes opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the box after being set up by centre-back Divyani Linda’s driving run. Substitute Bonifilia Shullai sealed the result in the 76th minute, heading in from an Alisha Lyngdoh corner to double India’s lead.

India’s defence remained disciplined throughout, leaving Bangladesh with limited opportunities. Goalkeeper Munni dealt confidently with the few chances that came her way, including Fatema Akter’s long-range effort late in the first half. Bangladesh’s response largely came through set-pieces, but they struggled to break down India’s compact backline.

India’s midfield controlled possession, stretching Bangladesh’s defence with wide passes and maintaining tempo. Pritika Barman nearly created a second goal in the 25th minute, while Nira Chanu Longjam forced a fine save in the second half.

This result also marked a psychological breakthrough for India, who had last defeated Bangladesh at this level in 2019. With two consecutive wins, the Young Tigresses remain strong contenders to reach the final of the 2025 SAFF U17 Women’s Championship.

India XI: Munni (GK), Elizabed Lakra, Divyani Linda, Julan Nongmaithem (C), Anushka Kumari, Pearl Fernandes, Shveta Rani, Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam, Alisha Lyngdoh, Pritika Barman. Substitutes used: Thandamoni Baskey, Bonifilia Shullai, Anita Dungdung, Alena Devi Tonamabam, Taniya Devi Tonamabam.