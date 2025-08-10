AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India qualifies for Asian Cup- Highlights

India’s U20 women’s football team booked their place at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with a gritty 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar in Yangon.

The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Neha’s cross from the left found its way into the box, and Pooja headed home after the Myanmar goalkeeper spilled the ball.

India started the match cautiously but grew in confidence after the goal, pressing high and keeping Myanmar under sustained pressure.

The hosts fought back, with Daisy Aung and Naing Naing Win spearheading their attacks, but Monalisha Devi stood firm in goal, producing a spectacular save in the 22nd minute and staying composed throughout.

Myanmar thought they had equalised in the 80th minute when Moe Pwint Phyu’s shot was clawed out by Monalisha, but the referee ruled the ball had not fully crossed the line, sparking controversy.

India brought on fresh legs in attack through Deepika Pal to relieve pressure, but much of the final 20 minutes saw the Young Tigresses defending resolutely.

Five minutes of added time brought intense pressure from the hosts, with the home crowd in full voice, but India’s backline held strong.

The final whistle sparked scenes of celebration as India ended a two-decade wait for qualification, joining Asia’s elite in Thailand next year.

