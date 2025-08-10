Football
AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India qualifies for Asian Cup- Highlights
India’s U20 women’s football team booked their place at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 with a gritty 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar in Yangon.
The decisive moment came in the 27th minute when Neha’s cross from the left found its way into the box, and Pooja headed home after the Myanmar goalkeeper spilled the ball.
India started the match cautiously but grew in confidence after the goal, pressing high and keeping Myanmar under sustained pressure.
The hosts fought back, with Daisy Aung and Naing Naing Win spearheading their attacks, but Monalisha Devi stood firm in goal, producing a spectacular save in the 22nd minute and staying composed throughout.
Myanmar thought they had equalised in the 80th minute when Moe Pwint Phyu’s shot was clawed out by Monalisha, but the referee ruled the ball had not fully crossed the line, sparking controversy.
India brought on fresh legs in attack through Deepika Pal to relieve pressure, but much of the final 20 minutes saw the Young Tigresses defending resolutely.
Five minutes of added time brought intense pressure from the hosts, with the home crowd in full voice, but India’s backline held strong.
The final whistle sparked scenes of celebration as India ended a two-decade wait for qualification, joining Asia’s elite in Thailand next year.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2025 11:27 AM GMT
What an afternoon in Yangon! We witnessed history as the Young Tigresses battled hard and earned their ticket to the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026. Your support and energy through every minute made this live blog special.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:25 AM GMT
FT – India beat Myanmar!
The Young Tigresses hold firm under intense late pressure to seal a 1-0 win over hosts Myanmar. Pooja’s first-half header proves decisive, ending a 20-year wait and booking India’s place at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. Celebrations erupt on the pitch as the dream becomes reality.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:18 AM GMT
90’ Five minutes to hold on!
The fourth official signals five minutes of added time. India cling to their narrow lead as Myanmar throw everything forward, the atmosphere in Yangon reaching fever pitch.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:11 AM GMT
80’ Goal or no?
Moe Pwint Phyu unleashes a powerful shot that the Myanmar fans believe has crossed the line, but Monalisha Devi dives back and claws it out. The referee waves play on, ruling the whole ball hadn’t gone in. The crowd erupts in protest, and the home players look stunned.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:06 AM GMT
79’ Yellow card for Sibani Devi!
The Indian forward is booked after kicking the ball away, delaying play when the referee had awarded a throw-in to Myanmar. The home side’s fans roar in approval as the decision is made.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:04 AM GMT
75’ –Big scare for India!
Naing Naing Win weaves through the midfield and slips the ball to Moe Pwint Phyu on the right. For a moment, India scramble to shut down the danger, but the Myanmar substitute’s final shot flashes wide of the far post.
- 10 Aug 2025 11:00 AM GMT
71’ Fresh energy up front!
Deepika Pal makes an immediate impact after coming on, bursting forward with pace to test the Myanmar backline. The hosts stay composed, closing her down quickly to snuff out the threat.
- 10 Aug 2025 10:57 AM GMT
68’ Myanmar miss by inches!
Win Sandar finds space on the edge of the box and lets fly, her low drive skimming past the far post. A close call for India as the home crowd gasps in unison.
- 10 Aug 2025 10:52 AM GMT
62’ Myanmar ramp up the pressure!
The hosts are committing players forward, working the wings and firing crosses into the Indian box. The Young Tigresses are being forced deeper, holding their shape as they look to absorb the wave of red shirts in search of an equaliser.
- 10 Aug 2025 10:44 AM GMT
53’ Monalisha Devi down!
A slick passing move from Myanmar releases Daisy Aung into the box, but she collides heavily with Monalisha Devi as the keeper bravely claims the ball. Play stops for treatment, and after some medical attention, the Indian goalkeeper is back on her feet and ready to continue.