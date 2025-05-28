Manolo announces 28-member team for Thailand friendly, AFC qualifier

The Indian men’s national team head coach Manolo Márquez confirmed a 28-member squad for the FIFA friendly against host Thailand scheduled for June 4.

The Blue Tigers had been training in Kolkata since May 19. The contingent will leave for Thailand on Wednesday evening.

The friendly between India and Thailand will take place on June 4 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.

Subsequently, India will depart for Hong Kong on June 5 for the all-important AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers final round fixture against the East Asian side on June 10.

In Kolkata, Márquez’s men underwent six full days of training, with gym sessions in the mornings and on-pitch training in the evenings. The Blue Tigers played two practice matches on May 26 and 27.

On Monday, they won 2-1 against Santosh Trophy Champions Bengal, with Brandon Fernandes and Ashique Kuruniyan finding the net. Tuesday saw a 3-0 victory over North 24 Parganas as Sunil Chhetri, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, and Udanta Singh Kumam scored the goals.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Vishal Kaith, Gurmeet Singh, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Naorem Roshan Singh, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Boris Singh Thangjam, Sandesh Jhingan, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, Abhishek Singh Tekcham.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Udanta Singh Kumam, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Brandon Fernandes, Nikhil Prabhu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Lallianzuala Chhangte.