Rahim Ali's equalizer earns India a point against Singapore in AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

India earned a 1-1 draw against Singapore in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier at the National Stadium, on Thursday.

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the second half, the Blue Tigers refused to buckle, with Rahim Ali scoring a dramatic late equalizer to salvage a valuable point.

The game started with India showing intent, pressing from the kickoff and building some early attacks, but Singapore grew into the match as the first half progressed. The Lions created several chances, testing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in goal, but India held firm, heading into the break level at 0-0.

The second half brought an early blow for India. Sandesh Jhingan received a second yellow card just a minute after the restart, leaving the Blue Tigers with ten men. Singapore immediately capitalized on the numerical advantage, with Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad breaking the deadlock in the 46th minute.

Despite the setback, India remained resilient, with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pulling off several key saves to keep the deficit at one. Finally, in the 89th minute, Rahim Ali seized on a defensive error and a slip from Singapore’s goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to slot home and level the score, sending the Blue Tigers’ supporters into celebration.

Speaking after the match, captain Sunil Chhetri reflected on the challenge:

"Wasn't easy. Going 10 men and trying to turn result wasn't easy. But just for today, we are glad that we could take a point away. We still have three games left… as far as the mathematic chances are concerned, we still have a chance, but we're taking one game at a time, and let's see where we reach."

On Jhingan’s red card, Chhetri added:

"To get a red card so early in the game… we didn't see the replay, but from what I could see, it was 50/50. But the decision was given. No matter how much you think about it, it's not going to be changed. We have to play with 10 men, and we did."

The draw leaves India with a slim mathematical chance to progress in the qualifiers.

Scoreline: India 1-1 Singapore

Goals: Ikhsan Fandi Ahmad (SG 46’), Rahim Ali (IND 89’)

Red Card: Sandesh Jhingan (IND 47’)