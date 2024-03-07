Igor Stimac announces list of probables for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Indian senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, announced a list of 35 probables for the two matches against Afghanistan in Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification.

The Blue Tigers will first play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21, 2024, in Abha Saudi Arabia. India’s home match against Afghanistan will be played in Guwahati on March 26, 2024.

Coming the back of a poor run at the 2024 Asian Cup, the Indian team will look to redeem themselves in the qualifiers.

Stimac has called up Indian youngsters doing well in the Indian Super League such as Vikram Pratap Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, and Jay Gupta while Jeakson Singh and Anwar come back to the team after injury forced layoffs.

The list of probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Phurba Tempa Lachenpa, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Chandrashekhar Poojary, Subhasish Bose, Narender, Anwar Ali, Roshan Singh Naorem, Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Deepak Tangri, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia Ralte, Imran Khan.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Nandhakumar Sekar, Isak Vanlalruatfela.