Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident tragedy

Indian Men’s National Team head coach Igor Stimac, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, condoled the tragic accident of the Coromandel Express that happened in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

The incident took place after the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train in the Balasore district of Odisha, causing a death toll of over 200 people and counting, according to available reports.

The Senior Men’s Indian Team is currently camped in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the Hero Intercontinental Cup, which is set to take place in the city from June 9 to 18.

Speaking to the media a day after the accident, Stimac said, “It was not a pleasant morning here in Odisha, when we came to know of the train tragedy that took place yesterday, and so many people lost their lives.

“I want to express our condolence to all the families who lost their loved ones. I send my hopes and prayers to those who are injured, that they will find the strength to get out of trouble,” added Stimac.

India are set to play Mongolia (June 9), Vanuatu (June 12), and Lebanon (June 15) in the Hero Intercontinental Cup in Bhubaneswar, with the final slated to take place on June 18.