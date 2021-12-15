Football
IFA Shield 2021 Final LIVE: Real Kashmir FC vs Sreneedi Deccan FC Goals, Score, Updates, Live Blog
Live Updates from the IFA Shield Final match between Real Kashmir FC and Sreneedi Deccan FC
Defending champions Real Kashmir FC will face the debutants Sreneedi Deccan FC in the Finals of 124th IFA Shield at the East Bengal Ground. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Updates
- 15 Dec 2021 8:55 AM GMT
Half Time
45+3'The referee blows the whistle and signals for the end of the first half.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:53 AM GMT
45' Sur delivers a corner but Tiago has fouled Girik. Free Kick to Sreenidi. Meanwhile, the fourth official signals for three minutes of stoppage time.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:51 AM GMT
What a Miss!!
43' Lalromawia combines well with Phalguni to get inside the box but his attempted shot goes well wide of the target.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:47 AM GMT
Free Kick to Kashmir
38' Changte brings down Ralte and a free-kick is awarded to Kashmir in a dangerous position. Sur's low free-kick is cleared away.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:44 AM GMT
Corner to Real Kashmir
36' Thoi's cross from the right flank is deflected for a corner. Surchandra delivers the corner but no harm.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:41 AM GMT
Collision
33' Dinesh Singh and Tiago collide against each other as both the players went for the ball. The referee plays a drop ball to resume the play.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:38 AM GMT
GOALLLLLLLLL!!!! WHAT A SCREEAMMMERR!!
29' Girik Khoslafinds David Munoz just outside the box. The striker takes a sharp turn to his right and fires it to the goal. Bilal Khan got no chance to save that. Meanwhile, drinks have been called.
Real Kashmir FC 0-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:35 AM GMT
28' A dangerous looking cross from Sena Ralte is collected well by Ubaid.
Real Kashmir FC 0-0 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:32 AM GMT
Offside!
25' Pratesh looks to play a through ball to Tiago who is flagged offside.
Real Kashmir FC 0-0 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball
- 15 Dec 2021 8:31 AM GMT
23' Both sides are looking more organized than in the opening minutes.
Real Kashmir FC 0-0 Sreenidi Deccan FC
#RKFC #SreenidiDeccanFC #IFAShield #IndianFootball