I-League: Sporting Club Bengaluru handed transfer ban by AIFF

The All India Football Federation has imposed a transfer ban on I-League outfit Sporting Club Bengaluru, The Bridge has learnt.

"We wish to inform the parties that a ban on Sporting Club Bengaluru from registering new players has been implemented by the AIFF," a letter from the national federation to the club, which is in possession of this publication, read.

The ban effective from Monday comes after Sporting Club Bengaluru's failure to provide any reply on the allegations of financial non-compliance in accordance with the decision of the AIFF Player Status Committee.

The transfer ban has been imposed according to the Article 31 of AIFF Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, 2025.

As per the rule, the ban will remain until the due amounts are paid.

"The overall maximum duration of the registration ban, including possible sporting sanctions, shall be of three entire and consecutive registration periods, subject to Article 31.7," the AIFF Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, 2025 further reads.

This essentially means that the transfer ban on Sporting Club Bengaluru can be lifted before the end of the its complete serving, if they pay the due amount before that.