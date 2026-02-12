I-League officially rebranded to Indian Football League

I-League, the second division of Indian football, has been officially rebranded to the Indian Football League (IFL), the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken during an online meeting of the AIFF Executive Committee.

"The All India Football Federation's Executive Committee, in an online meeting on Thursday, February 12, 2026, approved the rebranding of the I-League to the Indian Football League from the 2025-26 season," the AIFF said in a statement.





The proposal to rebrand the I-League as Indian Football League was made last month by the club owners along with the AIFF.

The I-League was launched in 2007 as India's top tier league, before being demoted to the second division ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The delayed 2025-26 season of the Indian Football League is set to commence on 21 February, 2026.

The committee also ratified the charter for the Governing Council of the Indian Super League as well as the Indian Football League.

The Indian Super League 2025-26 is set to commence on Saturday after a long period of uncertainty.