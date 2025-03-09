I-League: Real Kashmir edge past Aizawl, Gokulam go big against Rajasthan

Real Kashmir FC moved to within two points of the top of I-League 2024-25 with a hard-fought 2-1 win over relegation-battling Aizawl FC at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Sunday.

Real Kashmir’s fifth straight home win, and fourth in the last five overall, took their tally to 32 points in 18 matches, two behind both Churchill Brothers and Inter Kashi. With just four matches to go, the title race is set to go down to the wire.

On the other hand, Aizawl missed the chance to climb out of the relegation zone. The Reds remained in 11th place with 16 points, one behind SC Bengaluru.

Senegalese Karim Samb put the Snow Leopards ahead before Lalrinzuala equalized for Aizawl with his ninth goal of the season. Brazilian Paulo Cézar, on as a substitute, scored the winning goal for the hosts, who also saved a penalty late on to grab all three points.

It was an end-to-end start, with both goalkeepers making some routine saves in the early minutes. Gradually, Real Kashmir began to boss possession and took the game to the visitors.

In the 21st minute, Aizawl almost scored an own goal as Samuel Lalmuanpuia, intending to clear an Ocran Idan corner, flicked a header that went just wide of the far post.

The breakthrough for the hosts arrived through a defensive mix-up from Aizawl in the 31st minute. Karim Samb capitalized on it, burst into the box, and slotted it past Md Rafique Ali Sardar to score his fifth goal of the season.

The Reds’ high defensive line meant that Real Kashmir tried to play long balls over the top for players on the wings to latch on to. In the 37th minute, right-back Shahid Nazir got on the end of one such delivery and entered the box from the right, but the angle was narrow, and his shot went straight at Sardar, who parried it out.

Soon, Nazir was on his usual defensive duties. Lalrinzuala pumped in a low cross into the six-yard box that he hacked clear before Lalbiakdika could arrive. However, in the process, Nazir suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Basit Ahmed Bhat at half-time.

Aizawl began the second half better and were deserving of the equalizer in the 58th minute, despite it coming due to a goalkeeping error. Laltlanzova cut inside from the left but shot directly at Mohd Arbaz.

What should’ve been a routine save was spilled by the Real Kashmir custodian, and Lalrinzuala, the top Indian scorer of the I-League, was on hand to tap it in from two yards out and restore parity.

The contest became more equal after that, and both teams came close to scoring again but were let down by poor finishing. For Real Kashmir, Mohammad Inam crossed for substitute Paulo Cézar, who headed it agonisingly wide from six yards.

At the other end, Lalrinzuala cut it back for an unmarked Lalbiakdia inside the box, but he skied his first-time shot.

Eventually, Paulo Cézar did find the net in the 77th minute, and it proved to be the match winner. Basit squared a low cross into the six-yard box, and the Brazilian evaded his marker to convert from point-blank range, making it 2-1.

However, there would be a last twist in the tale just five minutes later. When left-back Mohd Aqib handled an aerial cross inside the box, referee Crystal John pointed to the penalty spot right away. Up stepped Lalrinzuala, looking to take his season’s tally to double digits.

He went down the middle, and Arbaz, who had dived to his left, was able to save the penalty with his trailing foot. The 19-year-old erupted in fervent celebrations, amplified by the feeling of redemption after his earlier error had cost a goal.

Gokulam Kerala FC leave Rajasthan United deserted in Jaipur

Former champions Gokulam Kerala FC stayed in the hunt in the I-League 2024-25 with a resounding 3-0 victory over Rajasthan United 3 0 at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium on Sunday.

Lesotho striker Thabiso Brown was the star of the show for the visitors as he netted a brace, while Athul Unnikrishnan also contributed a goal to seal the triumph.

This victory has not only marked a return to winning ways for Gokulam Kerala but also propelled them into fourth place in the league standings. With four matches remaining in the season, the Malabarians have 28 points from 18 games, six points behind leaders Churchill Brothers.

Rajasthan United, on the other hand, have seen their earlier momentum, highlighted by a 10-match unbeaten streak, dissipate. They now find themselves in eighth place with 24 points from 18 games.

On Sunday, the home side struggled to impose themselves in what turned out to be a lacklustre display, starkly contrasted by the visitors’ zeal and tactical discipline.

Following a series of inconsistent performances that had marred their campaign, Gokulam Kerala entered the match with a point to prove. They displayed remarkable control and intent, dictating the pace and flow of the match.

Their disciplined defensive setup laid the groundwork for their attacking exploits, which saw Ignacio De Loyola Abeledo and Brown continually threaten the Rajasthan defense.

The deadlock was broken just before the half-time whistle. Abeledo unleashed a formidable left-footed strike that Rajasthan United goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri could only parry.

Brown showcased his poaching instincts as he pounced on the rebound to give Gokulam Kerala the lead.

Despite the expectation for Rajasthan United to mount a second-half comeback, it was Gokulam Kerala who maintained their dominance. Their efforts were rewarded in the 57th minute when a well-executed corner found Martin Chaves at the far post.

Chaves smartly nodded the ball down to Unnikrishnan, who made no mistake from close range, doubling Gokulam Kerala’s lead.

The victory was sealed in the 81st minute. Abeledo saw his powerful shot being fisted away by Thakuri. Brown, in the right place at the right time, finished the rebound to complete his brace and end the match as a contest.