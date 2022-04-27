I-League match timings changed due to heat wave

The afternoon match of the I-League has been pushed back by one hour in view of the prevailing heat wave in West Bengal.

"Keeping in mind the well-being of the players, the I-League has decided to make a change in kick-off timings," the league said in a press release on Wednesday.

While the 5 pm and 8 pm matches will go on as before, the 3 pm match has been pushed back by an hour to 4 pm. Most of the afternoon matches will be held at the Naihati Stadium and the evening matches will be held at the Kalyani Stadium.

Churchill Brothers beat Rajasthan United 2-1 in a match which kicked off at 3 pm on Tuesday, with the temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius. Earlier in the day, Football Players' Association of India (FPAI), the FIFPro-recognized representative body for the country's professional footballers, urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to reschedule the afternoon I-League matches. FPAI, in their official statement, underlined that it is "sad and unfortunate" that professional players are being made to play at 3:00 pm in extreme conditions.

The Met office has forecast heat wave conditions in West Bengal for the next two days.

For the next I-League match, Indian Arrows will take on Aizawl FC at 4 pm in Naihati on Thursday.