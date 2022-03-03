Log In
Football

I-League LIVE: Neroca FC vs Gokulam Kerala score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the I-League match between Neroca FC and Gokulam Kerala

I-League LIVE: NEROCA vs Gokulam Kerala score, goals, and updates
I-League LIVE: NEROCA vs Gokulam Kerala score, goals, and updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-03T18:29:27+05:30

In today's I-League match, Neroca FC will host Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. Follow this space for more updates.


Live Updates

  • 3 March 2022 12:59 PM GMT

    FULL TIME

    FULL TIME

Here goes the final whistle as the match ends in a goalless draw. Neroca had more possession of the ball but it was Gokulam who got the best chances of the game. However, the defending champions couldn't convert them. Neroca has their own chances and they also failed to convert them.

NFC 0-0 GKFC


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:56 PM GMT

    90+4' Great chance for Fletcher in the box but Neroca defends well.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:53 PM GMT

    90+2' Cheap giveaway from Gokulam Kerala to Sergio Mendi. But the Spaniard's effort wasn't on target.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:51 PM GMT

    90' 5 minutes have been added.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT

    Yellow Card

    Yellow Card

89' Khaimingthan has been yellow carded.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:48 PM GMT

    88' Barreto puts a great ball in the box but Rishad's header is over the bar.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT

    86' Mera has been replaced by James Singh.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT

    85' Freekick for Gokulam Kerala. Sharif plays it into the box and the header from Pawan is straight to the Neroca goalkeeper.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:44 PM GMT

    Freekick

    Freekick

83' Freekick for Neroca at the edge of the box and Juan Mera will fancy his chances from here. Juan Mera takes it and it has gone way over the bar.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

  • 3 March 2022 12:41 PM GMT

    81' The game is becoming very physical as we entered into the final ten minutes of the game.


    NFC 0-0 GKFC

    #NFC #GKFC #NFCGKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll

Football Indian Football I-League NEROCA FC Gokulam Kerala FC 
