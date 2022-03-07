Football
I-League LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir
In today's I-League match, Gokulam Kerala faced Real Kashmir at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. Gokulam Kerala thrashed the Yellow Leopards 5-1.
Live Updates
- 7 March 2022 12:55 PM GMT
Thank you all for joining.
- 7 March 2022 12:55 PM GMT
FULL TIME
90+4' With still one minute left on the clock, the referee blows the full-time whistle and it ends 5-1 in favour of Gokulam Kerala FC. J. Ronaldo Fletcher is the Hero of the Match.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT
ADDITIONAL TIME
90' Five minutes added on.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT
CHANCE!
89' Samuel's shot from the edge of the box hit the post. The rebound effort from Bikramjit is blocked by GKFC defenders for a corner. No harm was caused from the corner kick.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT
Double Substitution
85' Gokulam are making a double substitution this time. Luka Majcen and Emil Benny are replaced by Shahjas and Rishad.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:43 PM GMT
83' Sreekuttan finds Fletcher down the left who tries find Luka Majcen but the ball somehow goes outside the line for a goal kick.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:41 PM GMT
SAVED!
81' Rakhshit Dagar makes a brilliant save to deny Rohinga's effort.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:39 PM GMT
79' A cross from Sreekuttan is collected well by Bilal Khan.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:34 PM GMT
74' The referee calls for a cooling break.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
- 7 March 2022 12:33 PM GMT
Double Change for Gokulam
72' Jithin MS and Zaman are replaced by Zodingliana Ralte and Sreekuttan VS.
Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC
