Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

I-League LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the I-League match between Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir

I-League LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir score, goals, and updates
X

I-League LIVE: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir score, goals, and updates

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-07T18:26:24+05:30

In today's I-League match, Gokulam Kerala faced Real Kashmir at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. Gokulam Kerala thrashed the Yellow Leopards 5-1.



Live Updates

  • 7 March 2022 12:55 PM GMT

    Thank you all for joining.

  • 7 March 2022 12:55 PM GMT

    FULL TIME

    90+4' With still one minute left on the clock, the referee blows the full-time whistle and it ends 5-1 in favour of Gokulam Kerala FC. J. Ronaldo Fletcher is the Hero of the Match.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT

    ADDITIONAL TIME

    90' Five minutes added on.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:50 PM GMT

    CHANCE!

    89' Samuel's shot from the edge of the box hit the post. The rebound effort from Bikramjit is blocked by GKFC defenders for a corner. No harm was caused from the corner kick.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:46 PM GMT

    Double Substitution

    85' Gokulam are making a double substitution this time. Luka Majcen and Emil Benny are replaced by Shahjas and Rishad.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:43 PM GMT

    83' Sreekuttan finds Fletcher down the left who tries find Luka Majcen but the ball somehow goes outside the line for a goal kick.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:41 PM GMT

    SAVED!

    81' Rakhshit Dagar makes a brilliant save to deny Rohinga's effort.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:39 PM GMT

    79' A cross from Sreekuttan is collected well by Bilal Khan.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:34 PM GMT

    74' The referee calls for a cooling break.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

  • 7 March 2022 12:33 PM GMT

    Double Change for Gokulam

    72' Jithin MS and Zaman are replaced by Zodingliana Ralte and Sreekuttan VS.

    Gokulam Kerala FC 5-1 Real Kashmir FC

    #GKFCRKFC #ILeague #LeagueForAll #IndianFootball

>Load More
Football Indian Football I-League Gokulam Kerala FC Real Kashmir FC 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X