Football

I-League LIVE: Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC score, goals, and updates

Live updates from the I-League match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan SC

By

Soumik Banerjee

Updated: 2022-03-03T21:27:18+05:30

In today's I-League match, Aizawl FC faced Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. Marcus Joseph scored a brace as Mohammedan SC beat Aizawl 2-0.


Live Updates

  • 3 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT

    FULL TIME

    90+6' The referee blows his whistle and it ends 2-0 in favour of the Black Panthers.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:53 PM GMT

    Chance at both end

    90+3' Marcus Joseph is still sprinting like he just came on the field. He dribbles past a couple of AFC players and finds Abhishek Halder whose powerful shot is saved by the Aizawl keeper. A moment later, Willis Plaza went for a long ranger that beat the keeper but hit the post.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    Substitution

    90+1' Abhishek Halder replaces SK Faiaz.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT

    ADDED TIME

    90' Five minutes of added time to play at the end of 90 minutes.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:48 PM GMT

    89' Zothanmawia dives to his right to block a cross from Shaiza.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:44 PM GMT

    85' Plaza makes a dashing run forward but Shaheen puts his foot on the ball and clears it for a corner. The following set-piece amounts to nothing.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:41 PM GMT

    83' A shot from Marcus Joseph is saved by the Aizawl keeper.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:40 PM GMT

    80' Thakima commits a foul on Faisal Ali and a free-kick has been awarded to MDS in a dangerous position. Rudovic goes for a knuckleball but the ball started to dip a bit lately as it lands to the roof of the net.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:36 PM GMT

    Substitution for Mohammedan

    77' Play resumes after the break and MSC have made their first substitution of the game. Faisal Ali has come in place of Brandon.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

  • 3 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT

    Final Substitution from Aizawl

    76' Tahsiama replaces Lalremsanga. Meanwhile, the referee has called for the drinks break.

    Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC

Football Indian Football I-League Aizawl FC Mohammedan FC 
