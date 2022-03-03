Football
I-League LIVE: Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC score, goals, and updates
Live updates from the I-League match between Aizawl FC and Mohammedan SC
In today's I-League match, Aizawl FC faced Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal. Marcus Joseph scored a brace as Mohammedan SC beat Aizawl 2-0.
Live Updates
- 3 March 2022 3:55 PM GMT
FULL TIME
90+6' The referee blows his whistle and it ends 2-0 in favour of the Black Panthers.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:53 PM GMT
Chance at both end
90+3' Marcus Joseph is still sprinting like he just came on the field. He dribbles past a couple of AFC players and finds Abhishek Halder whose powerful shot is saved by the Aizawl keeper. A moment later, Willis Plaza went for a long ranger that beat the keeper but hit the post.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT
Substitution
90+1' Abhishek Halder replaces SK Faiaz.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:49 PM GMT
ADDED TIME
90' Five minutes of added time to play at the end of 90 minutes.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:48 PM GMT
89' Zothanmawia dives to his right to block a cross from Shaiza.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:44 PM GMT
85' Plaza makes a dashing run forward but Shaheen puts his foot on the ball and clears it for a corner. The following set-piece amounts to nothing.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:41 PM GMT
83' A shot from Marcus Joseph is saved by the Aizawl keeper.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:40 PM GMT
80' Thakima commits a foul on Faisal Ali and a free-kick has been awarded to MDS in a dangerous position. Rudovic goes for a knuckleball but the ball started to dip a bit lately as it lands to the roof of the net.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Substitution for Mohammedan
77' Play resumes after the break and MSC have made their first substitution of the game. Faisal Ali has come in place of Brandon.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
- 3 March 2022 3:35 PM GMT
Final Substitution from Aizawl
76' Tahsiama replaces Lalremsanga. Meanwhile, the referee has called for the drinks break.
Aizawl FC 0-2 Mohammedan SC
