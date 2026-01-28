I-League rebranded as Indian Football League, 2025-26 season to begin on February 21

The I-League will officially begin its 2025-26 season on February 21 under a revised identity and competition structure, following a meeting between club representatives and officials of the All India Football Federation in New Delhi on Wednesday.

As part of the overhaul, the I-League will now be referred to as the Indian Football League, while continuing to function as the second tier of the Indian football pyramid below the Indian Super League.

Clubs have proposed the creation of a Governing Council and a Managing Committee, with representation from participating teams, the AIFF and a future commercial partner. The proposal has been forwarded to the AIFF Executive Committee for approval.

According to the plan submitted by the clubs, the upcoming season will follow a two-stage format. In the opening phase, teams will compete in a single-leg home-and-away round-robin. Based on standings after Stage 1, the league will then split into two groups. The top half will enter a home-and-away championship round, while the remaining teams will contest a centralised relegation round. Points earned in the first stage will carry forward, ensuring continuity and competitive balance.

To promote transparency, match scheduling will be carried out using an AI-based system, reducing the scope for manual intervention. Match production standards are set to remain in line with those used during the previous season.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan confirmed that February 21 has been finalised as the kickoff date and said the new governance charter has been sent to the Executive Committee for ratification.

Speaking on behalf of the clubs, Rajasthan United FC owner KK Tak welcomed the proposed structure, describing it as a collective effort to strengthen league operations and standards.

However, uncertainty remains over broadcast arrangements for the shortened season, with no clarity yet on television or digital platforms following the exit of Football Sports Development Limited as the league’s commercial partner.