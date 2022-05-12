I-League: Churchill face Sreenidi in battle for 3rd place finish

Churchill Brothers will need a draw even as rivals Sreenidi Deccan FC gun for victory when the two teams lock horns for a podium finish in their final I-League encounter on Friday.

Churchill are currently third in the table with 30 points from 17 games while Sreenidi Deccan are a notch below at 29 from equal number of games. After a difficult start, Churchill Brothers have turned their campaign around and have lost just one of their last 11 games.

"The players have put in incredible efforts in such a tight and difficult season," said coach Antonio Rueda. "This year has been very tough with Gokulam and Mohammedan, and it wasn't possible for us to win the league. I hope we can win it next season," the Spaniard added.

A point would be sufficient for Churchill Brothers tomorrow, but Rueda clearly stated that he would only settle for a win. Rueda expects a tough game tomorrow against a Sreenidi side high on confidence after their big win over leaders Gokulam. On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan registered a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Gokulam on Tuesday, which coach Fernando Santiago Varela termed as "the best performance of the season from not just Sreenidi, but all teams in the I-League."



RoundGlass, Neroca aim to end on high

RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC square off in their final encounter with an aim to end their average season on a winning note. RoundGlass is currently fifth with 27 points from 17 games while NEROCA is 19 points from 17 games.

