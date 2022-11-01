I-League 2022/23 schedule released

The 2022/23 I-League season will begin with a match between the two top sides from last season - Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan Sporting FC - on November 12.

Returning to the home and away format after two seasons, Indian football's second tier club league will have 132 league matches between the 12 teams. The league will continue till March 2023.

Each team will play two matches against every other team at home and away. The table topper will be the league's winner at the end of the season, also achieving promotion to 2023–24 Indian Super League.

🚨 THE FIXTURES ARE OUT 🚨The Hero I-League is back in the home & away format once again 🤩#HeroILeague 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/vQtP7milhE — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) November 1, 2022

"The All India Football Federation is pleased to announce that the 2022-23 edition of the Hero I-League will start on November 12, 2022. Twelve teams are slated to participate in the league," the AIFF said in a release.

