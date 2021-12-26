Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
I-league 2021-22 LIVE: Rajasthan United FC vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
Live updates from the I-League match between Rajasthan United and RoundGlass Punjab FC
Debutants Rajsthan United FC will host RoundGlass Punjab today in their I-League 2021-22 season opener. Follow this space for all live updates.
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2021 1:08 PM GMT
Teams are here. Stay tuned for live updates from the final game of the day.
The teams have arrived for the third and final game of the first day of Matchweek 1 😎#RUFCRGP ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/57wW4Pm1l3— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2021
