Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

In the 85th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty points from twelve matches while the Nizams are in the first spot with twenty-six points from seven matches.

⚔ M A T C H D A Y ⚡



The Nizams will host the Mariners tonight in the @IndSuperLeague #HyderabadFC #ATKMohunBagan #ISL #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1Eiowd2p66 — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) February 8, 2022

Head to Head Record



Matches played - 3

Hyderabad FC - 0

ATK Mohun Bagan - 0

Draw - 3

Goal Tally

Hyderabad FC have scored thirty three goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only thirteen goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-four goals. However, they have conceded twenty goals so far.

Top Scorer

Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (14 goals)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (5 goals)

Recent Form

Hyderabad FC - L D W W W

ATK Mohun Bagan - W D D W D

Squad

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.

Unavailability

Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Yasir

ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul

Expected 11

Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Nim, Juanan, Akash, Sauvik, Victor, Nikhil, Chianese, Aniket, Ogbeche

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Prabir, Pritam, Tiri, Bose, McHugh, Deepak, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams

The Bridge Dream11 Prediction

Kattimani (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Nim (8.0), Akash (9.0), Boumous (9.5) (VC), Aniket (9.0), Victor (9.5), Liston (9.0), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), WIlliams (9.5).