Football
Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan
In the 85th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Mariners are now sitting at the seventh spot with twenty points from twelve matches while the Nizams are in the first spot with twenty-six points from seven matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 3
Hyderabad FC - 0
ATK Mohun Bagan - 0
Draw - 3
Goal Tally
Hyderabad FC have scored thirty three goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded only thirteen goals. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan have scored twenty-four goals. However, they have conceded twenty goals so far.
Top Scorer
Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (14 goals)
ATK Mohun Bagan - Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco (5 goals)
Recent Form
Hyderabad FC - L D W W W
ATK Mohun Bagan - W D D W D
Squad
Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.
ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Subrata Paul, Avilash Paul; Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj; Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh.
Unavailability
Hyderabad FC - Narzary, Yasir
ATK Mohun Bagan - Avilash Paul
Expected 11
Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Nim, Juanan, Akash, Sauvik, Victor, Nikhil, Chianese, Aniket, Ogbeche
Odisha FC (4-2-3-1) - Amrinder, Prabir, Pritam, Tiri, Bose, McHugh, Deepak, Manvir, Boumous, Liston, Williams
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Kattimani (8.5), Kotal (8.5), Bose (9.0), Nim (8.0), Akash (9.0), Boumous (9.5) (VC), Aniket (9.0), Victor (9.5), Liston (9.0), Ogbeche (10.5) (C), WIlliams (9.5).