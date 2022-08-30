Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Durand Cup 2022 LIVE: Hyderabad FC qualifies for the quartet-finals- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Durand Cup 2022 clash of Hyderabad FC v NEROCA FC.
ISL Champions Hyderabad FC take on home team NEROCA FC to secure qualification in the knockout round of Durand Cup 2022. The winner of today's clash will book their berth in the quarter-finals.
Hyderabad FC sits at the top with six points and NEROCA is at second with four points.
Live Updates
