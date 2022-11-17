How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to commence from 20th November in Qatar. It will witness 32 teams battle it out to reach the coveted final on 18th December to clinch the historic trophy. But, if you're in India, how will you get all the action live from on the pitch?

LIVE Telecast (Sports 18)

The Viacom 18 network have the official broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Naturally, the Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels will be your go-to channels on the television to view all the matches as well as exclusive content around the tournament.

LIVE Stream (JioCinema)

One would assume that since Sports18 is broadcasting the World Cup matches on the TV, it will be the OTT platform Voot that will be live streaming the same. However, in a recent move, the parent company Viacom18 decided to shift all its sports content to a newly launched app called JioCinema, which will bring 4k quality live stream to Indians.





A screenshot from the JioCinema app

Moreover, you don't need a Jio sim card to watch the matches on the app! You have to simply download the application, be it on Android or iOS, and watch the high-quality live streams for free. The application can also be downloaded on Amazon Firestick and an Android TV.



