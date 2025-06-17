How India Khelo Football is rewriting India’s Football story

In India, where cricket’s next superstar is always waiting in the wings, football has long lived in the shadows.

The passion is real, the talent undeniable, but for most young players, the dream ends where the road to opportunity begins.

India Khelo Football (IKF) is trying to change that—not by mimicking what already exists, but by building what never did: a clear, transparent, and accessible path from grassroots talent to professional opportunity.

The Disconnect Between Grassroots and Glory

The idea of IKF was born when entrepreneur Phani Bhushan and ex-footballer-turned-corporate professional Hitesh Joshi decided to confront Indian football’s biggest flaw: the lack of a structured pathway between grassroots and professional careers.

With Nirja Shekhawat, now IKF’s Operations Head, the team established a not-for-profit platform designed not to compete with clubs or academies, but to enable them. IKF does not charge players or clubs. Instead, it brings everyone—coaches, scouts, clubs, even competitors—under one roof with one shared vision: to discover India’s desi Messi.

In just four years, IKF has conducted nationwide open trials across 100+ cities and villages, partnering with the Subroto Cup, and bringing together rival clubs like Mumbai City, Jamshedpur FC, and Kerala Blasters to scout young talent.

They’ve also hosted Premier League scouts and facilitated US university admissions through their global showcases—opening international doors for Indian players, many of whom had never even played outside their districts.

The Ground Game—Execution, Challenges, Local Heroes

Organizing a trial isn’t a one-day job for IKF. It takes weeks of planning, on-ground knowledge, and resources. That’s where regional execution partners come in. These are local organizations and individuals with access to fields, training infrastructure, and networks within their communities.

One such example is the Tuensang Village Sports Foundation, which conducts tournaments and coaching programs in Tuensang, Nagaland. They have handled everything from ground bookings to community outreach—ensuring that IKF trials run smoothly and inclusively in their region.

But the scale also brings challenges: resource limitations, difficult terrain, and communication barriers in remote areas often make it hard to scout talent effectively. IKF must constantly balance ambition with local constraints, relying on deep relationships with regional partners to execute its mission.

Despite these hurdles, the IKF team remains committed to fairness and transparency—bringing the game to places where the game never was.

The Scout’s Eye—How IKF Trains Talent Spotters

Scouting isn’t guesswork. It’s science, discipline, and judgment. IKF has partnered with the Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA)—a UK-based body known for training scouts in Europe—to build a formal, certified Talent Identification Program in India.

Through PFSA, IKF trains local Indian scouts in technical, tactical, and psychosocial assessment. Scouts are certified after an exam and mentored by the IKF technical head. These trained scouts look beyond just skill—they assess a player’s positioning, versatility, use of physicality, and game intelligence.

This structured approach ensures uniformity across regions, from Delhi to Dimapur. It also creates a scouting ecosystem that is Indian, but world-class, with trained professionals spotting talent on merit, not instinct or influence.

Inclusivity and Impact—More Than Just Football

IKF’s Career 360 program looks at the child beyond the player and supports them from under-resourced backgrounds.

IKF has also created safer, more welcoming spaces for girls in football, giving them a chance to be scouted, compete, and be celebrated. Today, their parents who once hesitated now cheer for them from the sidelines.

This scale of impact wouldn’t be possible without IKF’s growing list of strategic partners and sponsors. From Robin Hood Army for on-ground mobilisation to CSR partners like PubMatic and PMR Relocations, each has played a role.

Leading the way is Tyger Capital, the title sponsor from Season 4. Their belief in the IKF mission enabled a rapid expansion to over 100 locations. Other key supporters include Axis Max Life, KnovaOne, and Storia, each backing the platform’s goal to build grassroots leadership with purpose.

There’s still a long road ahead. Indian football continues to wrestle with deep structural issues, and IKF is not a silver bullet. But it is a starting point.

It is proof that a system based on access, fairness, and belief can work. It shows that players don’t just need boots—they need bridges.

And that’s what IKF is building. One trial at a time, one town at a time, one child at a time.