Football
HFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions: ISL Fantasy Tips, Probable 11, Captain and Vice-Captain
Dream 11 tips and predictions for the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa
In the 95th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Hyderabad FC will host FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The Gaurs are now sitting at the ninth spot with eighteen points from seventeen matches while the Nizams are in the first spot with twenty-nine points from sixteen matches.
Head to Head Record
Matches played - 5
Hyderabad FC - 0
FC Goa - 3
Draw - 2
Goal Tally
Hyderabad FC have scored thirty-six goals so far in the tournament. The Nizams have conceded sixteen goals. On the other hand, FC Goa have scored sixteen goals. However, they have conceded fourteen goals so far.
Top Scorer
Hyderabad FC - Ogbeche (14 goals)
FC Goa - Jorge Ortiz (7 goals)
Recent Form
Hyderabad FC - W W W L W
FC Goa - D L D W L
Squad
Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Gurmeet Singh, Manas Dubey, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Souvik Chakraborty, Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Edu Garcia, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aniket Jadhav, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ishan Dey.
FC Goa - Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D'Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga (Papuia), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia (c), Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.
Unavailability
Hyderabad FC - None
FC Goa - None
Expected 11
Hyderabad FC ( 4-2-3-1) - Kattimani, Ashish, Sana, Juanan, Sauvik, Victor, Nikhil, Ogbeche, Aniket, Siverio.
FC Goa (4-2-3-1) - Dheeraj, Seriton, Ivan, Fox, Anwar, Princeton, Glan, Chhote, Noguera, Brandon, Ortiz.
The Bridge Dream11 Prediction
Kattimani (9.0), Mishra (9.0), Ivan (9.0), Anwar (8.0), Brandon (9.0), Princeton (8.5), Aniket (9.0), Victor (9.5), Noguera (9.5), Ogbeche (10.5), Ortiz (9.5)