Will be hard to score against us: India women's U-17 team head coach ahead of World Cup

The Indian team for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup which the country will host has improved in defending but needs to work on "attacking and some technical details", head coach Thomas Dennerby said on Sunday.

Dennerby, who is currently camping in Spain along with the players for an exposure tour ahead of age-group showpiece, said the fitness level of the team will also not be a problem.

"We are well organised and have a good fitness level. The fitness level won't be a problem. We have good sessions of defending so it will be hard to score on us but we still have to utilise our chances on the pitch. We are playing at a higher tempo and higher pace than before," Dennerby said.

"Meanwhile, we are working on our attacking side as well as on some small technical details, which require attention at this moment. But we feel we are on the right track," the Swede said in an AIFF release.

The Indian team will play against Imabari JFA Academy in their first friendly match on Monday at Soccerland, Catalunya, Spain.

Asked how much the team has improved in recent times, he said, "When we look at the girls now, we think we are at a higher level. And this is the biggest reason we wanted to come and camp in Spain to play international games. "It will give us the answer if we are close enough and ready to beat tough opponents. My personal feeling is we are at the top level and after the games here we will analyse and see if I am right or wrong."

He said he's happy with the preparations so far ahead of the mega event .

"I am proud of the girls. They have been working very hard for more than six months now – 10 to 12 sessions a week, including football, zoom and running sessions. I think we have reached a new level. "I am happy to have the opportunity to play these matches. It will mostly be a 10-day camp in Spain and the focus is on the games now. Most of these girls are very young, they don't have much experience in playing important games."

"It's necessary to play against good opponents and it is crucial for us to have these games before the World Cup. Hopefully, it will boost the confidence of the girls."