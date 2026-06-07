Grace Dangmei retires from International Football

Indian women's football stalwart Grace Dangmei has announced her retirement from international football, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned more than a decade with the national team.

The 30-year-old forward made the announcement after helping India win the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 title with a 3-1 victory over Bangladesh in the final. The triumph provided a fitting conclusion to her international journey, as she lifted the trophy as captain during the post-match celebrations.



Although she started the final on the bench, Grace entered the match as a substitute and was later handed the captain's armband, allowing her to bid farewell in front of teammates and supporters on a memorable evening for Indian football.



"It was very emotional towards the end of the game, and it is really hard to say goodbye to something I love the most," Grace said after the match.



A career defined by success and consistency



Grace represented India 95 times after making her senior international debut in 2013 and scored 24 goals for the Blue Tigresses. Over the years, she established herself as one of the most influential figures in Indian women's football and played a key role in the team's success on the regional stage.



Born in Manipur's Dimdailong village, Grace helped India win SAFF Women's Championship titles in 2016, 2019 and 2026. She was also part of the squads that secured gold medals at the South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019.



At club level, she enjoyed successful spells with KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala and Sribhumi. With Gokulam Kerala, she won two Indian Women's League titles and featured in AFC competitions.



Grace also gained valuable overseas experience with FC Nasaf in Uzbekistan, helping the club win domestic league and cup honours in 2022 while scoring four goals in 14 appearances.



Her contributions to the sport earned her several individual accolades, including the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award in 2018-19 and the Indian Women's League Emerging Player award in 2017-18.



With her retirement, Indian women's football bids farewell to one of its most accomplished and respected players.

