Government of India to distribute 10 lakh footballs to schools across country

In a landmark step towards fostering a robust sporting culture in Indian schools, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced the nationwide distribution of nearly 10 lakh footballs to schools.

This ambitious initiative, part of FIFA’s Football for Schools (F4S) program, seeks to make football more accessible to students and nurture a love for sports from the grassroots.

The Minister launched the programme at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Fort William in Kolkata on June 29, 2025.

The event saw the symbolic kick-off of the football distribution in the presence of key dignitaries including Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Shri Shantanu Thakur, and senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

As part of the initiative, 2487 FIFA-certified footballs were handed over to 349 schools in Kolkata, while the programme ran simultaneously in 21 Kendriya Vidyalayas across West Bengal, reaching every district. In total, 88,113 footballs will be distributed across the state, potentially impacting over 15 to 16 lakh children.

“Even a single football can light the spark of passion in a child. This is more than just sport—it’s about dreams, teamwork, and healthy living,” said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan at the event.

Hon'ble Union Education Minister Sh. @dpradhanbjp launched the #FootballForSchools (F4S) initiative at #PMSHRI KV Fort William. 2487 FIFA footballs were distributed to 349 schools in Kolkata. The event was held simultaneously in 21 KVs across all districts of West Bengal. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3RiH3bI9Bb — Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (@KVS_HQ) June 29, 2025

A FIFA-Powered Movement

The Football for Schools (F4S) initiative is a global programme spearheaded by FIFA, currently active in 130 countries, including India. In India, it is implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

As of 2025, FIFA has committed to contributing over 9.6 lakh footballs to Indian schoolchildren. The programme had earlier seen successful rollouts in Odisha (2024), setting a precedent for expanded reach across other states.

Aligning with NEP 2020

The initiative aligns closely with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recognises sports and co-curricular activities as essential pillars of holistic education.

“NEP 2020 treats sports as equally important as academics. It promotes a balanced, healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education.

“Efforts like these help identify grassroots talent and prepare them for future international competitions,” added Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Beyond Just a Game

The programme isn't just about handing out footballs, it’s about enabling a shift in mindset where every child, regardless of background or location, feels encouraged to participate in sport. From rural schools to urban Kendriya Vidyalayas, the F4S initiative aims to democratise access to football and inspire the next generation of players, coaches, and sports lovers.

“This partnership between the Government of India and FIFA represents a powerful commitment to making sports integral to education,” said Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL.