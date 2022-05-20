Gokulam Kerala FC's Luka Majcen could be a potential star in ISL

A brace and an assist from Luka Majcen orchestrated Gokulam Kerala FC's iconic 4-2 win against the mighty Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan in the Group D opening encounter of the AFC Cup 2022. Although the I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala FC played an all-round dominating game, it was a 10-on-10 performance from the Slovenian forward that caught everyone's eyes.



Rising through the ranks of the Slovenian National team, Luka Majcen trained himself to be a prolific goalscorer and great support to his teammates at the same time. Growing through the Druga League and Prva League i.e, the second and first divisions of the Slovene Leagues, Majcen scored a whopping tally of 69 goals and 31 assists in a combined 300 appearances. Majcen, having plied his trade on the Indian soil with clubs like FC Bengaluru United, Churchill Brothers and currently I-League have gathered numbers that are off the charts.

Speaking about the game and Luka Majcen's performance in the post-match conference, Coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was all in praise for the Man of the Match. He insisted that Majcen is good enough to be competing in the top-flight football league like in ISL while repeatedly asserting with confidence that " there is no difference between I-LEAGUE and ISL". While it seemed very kind of the gaffer to assert such confidence in his man, Luka Majcen's career statistics are major proof in support of the statement.

65' - ANOTHER ONE! 🤩🤩 Luka is on the hunt for his prey. 💥It's 3-1 in favour of the Malabarians, come on ya! 🤩 📺 : Star Sports 3, Hot Star & Jio TV #Malabarians #GKFC #AFCCup2022 #GKFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/RgWBiZ1yPh

Although for the southern outfit Majcen found the net only once in seven appearances, Luka bettered himself while playing for the Goan club, scoring 12 goals and making 2 assists in just 16 appearances. However, Majcen seemed to be at the best of his career right now with the Malabarians having scored 15 goals and providing 8 assists in 14 feats across all the competitions for them.



Being the prolific striker and goal scorer Luka is, and maintaining his momentum throughout every outfit with different playing styles, Luka has proved his versatility throughout. Although like coach Vincenzo, we at The Bridge also believe Majcen to be a great addition in bolstering any squad. We feel teams like Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC are good destinations for the Slovenians. However, with Greg Stewart leaving for Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC can find their man in Luka Majcen.



Majcen will be seen in action in the red hot piping form that he already is and will look forward to keeping his momentum on May 21st when Gokulam Kerala FC take Maldives side Maziya SR at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

