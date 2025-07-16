Raman Vijayan takes charge of Gokulam Kerala FC women’s team

Gokulam Kerala FC on Wednesday named former India striker Raman Vijayan as the head coach of the senior women’s team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raman Vijayan to lead our women’s team. His extensive experience, vision for Indian football, and commitment to developing talent will be instrumental as we aim for greater success,” said VC Praveen, President, Gokulam Kerala FC.

Widely recognized as Indian football’s golden boy for his uncanny ability to score goals in crucial matches, Raman Vijayan brings unmatched experience and passion to the Malabarians. Over the course of his distinguished career with the Indian national team, Vijayan made 30 international appearances.

Expressing excitement, Vijayan said, “I’m incredibly happy and honoured to share that I’ll be taking charge as the Head Coach of Gokulam Kerala FC Women’s Team, one of the most successful clubs in Indian women’s football. I’ve always admired the club’s passion, professionalism, and the way they’ve set high standards in the Indian Women’s League. Looking forward to working with some amazing players, staff, and the passionate football family in Kerala. Together, let’s make this season unforgettable. Let’s go Gokulam!”

Vijayan has enjoyed a glittering career, spanning 25 years, having played more than 350 club matches and scored an impressive 200 plus goals. The 52-year-old holds the prestigious AFC A-Pro License, the highest coaching qualification in Asian football.

Vijayan worked with Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin FC. He is the founder of Raman Vijayan Soccer School and Noble Foundation, nurturing grassroots football talent across India.